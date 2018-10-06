CrossFit fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A local CrossFit gym is doing its part to help support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

People completed the “Grace” workout, an honorary workout for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, at CrossFit Torque in Foxborough on Saturday.

CrossFit, a national organization, helps people of all ages across the country access cancer screenings.

The organization uses fundraising money to pay for those procedures.

