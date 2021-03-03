CVS in Mass. makes COVID-19 vaccines eligible to teachers under Biden’s direction

BOSTON (WHDH) - Teachers in Massachusetts are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies just one day after President Joe Biden directed states to prioritize vaccinating all educators during the month of March.

CVS Pharmacy updated their vaccine eligibility list for Massachusetts Wednesday morning to include teachers K-12, daycare and preschool workers, and staff.

“We’re aligning with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines, including in MA and RI,” a CVS Pharmacy spokesperson said in a statement.

Biden announced Tuesday that his goal is for every educator to receive at least one shot by the end of March, and that the federal government would help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

“This is a national imperative, we get our kids back into the classroom safely and as soon as possible,” he said Tuesday.

Biden added that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

More than 30 states had already prioritized vaccinating teachers but the Bay State was not one of them.

Baker had not budged on his decision to prioritize those 65 years and older despite criticism that teachers should be higher on the list.

Mass. Teacher Association President Merrie Najimy released a statement directed at Baker Tuesday that read, “It is time to get with the program. Make school employees eligible now.”

Teachers are next on the state’s rollout plan but Baker has not said when that will begin.

He is set to hold a press conference at West Parish School in Gloucester at 9 a.m. to make an announcement about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mass. Senate President Karen Spilka said Baker should set aside doses for teachers.

“We need a vaccine program for teachers and staff that is aggressive, and we need it this month,” she said.

The state is hoping to speed up vaccinations as the Johnson & Johnson shot gets distributed after receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

