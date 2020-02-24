DA: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lynn double shooting

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A double shooting in Lynn left one person dead and another injured Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Jones Terrace, a small cul-de-sac off the 300 block of Boston Street, just after 6 p.m. found one person dead and another suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

That person was transported to a Boston hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Neighbors said they heard seven gunshots.

“There was gunshots and I went running to my grandma and she said, ‘Oh no, it’s just fireworks,’ 10-year-old Jessica Rosario said. “I’m like, there’s gunshots, gunshots.”

A family with young children was escorted by police out of the multifamily home at the center of the investigation.

The scene remains active at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

