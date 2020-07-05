DA: 1 dead after multiple people shot in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed and four others were injured in a Fourth of July shooting Saturday night in Lynn.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Fayette and Essex streets at 10 p.m. learned five people at a cookout were shot, and one of the victims, a 35-year-old from Lynn, had to be rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Another victim was flown to a Boston hospital for injuries that are life-threatening, officials said.

The three other victims were injured in the shooting but are expected to survive, the district attorney said.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

