DA: Barre man charged with murdering landlord

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his landlord in September, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a Town Farm Road home on Sept. 4 found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man, identified as Michael J. Hannon, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Leger, 71, was arrested that day and a grand jury later charged him with murder, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, failure to secure a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a rifle or shotgun without an FID card.

Leger is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

