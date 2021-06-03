HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the body discovered on the shore of the Connecticut River in Western Massachusetts last month.

Geoffrey R. Arthur, 67, of Sunderland, was found by a woman kayaking along the shoreline off River Drive in Hadley around noon on May 26, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

There were no signs of foul play and his death is not suspicious, the AG’s office said.

Arthur had been reported missing on March 29.

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is the second time a body was discovered in the river within a week.

The body of Wasique Hasan, 21, of Easthampton was found by a boater on May 21, according to the AG’s office.

The University of Massachusetts student had been reported missing by his family on Dec. 30.

No foul play is suspected in Hasan’s death.

Authorities say they don’t believe the two deaths are connected.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)