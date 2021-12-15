MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing a murder charge after officials say he stabbed his 65-year-old father to death early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 5:40 a.m. found Mohammed Khaouda, of Malden, in the parking garage of Pleasant Plaza Apartment suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis.

Khaouda was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His son, Yassine Khaouda, 27, was arrested on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery on a person over 60.

No additional information was immediately available.

