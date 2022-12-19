NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene.

Richard J. Arguin, 68, of Dighton, died as a result of the leak and another person was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

