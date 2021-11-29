SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — An armed suspect in a Seekonk break-in who died in an exchange of gunfire with police over the weekend was shot three times, prosecutors said Monday.

The man, who had what was described by authorities as an AK-47 model rifle, was identified as Jeffrey W. Groulx, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Groulx had ties to Boston and Ashland, New Hampshire, as well as other areas of the state.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The suspect opened fire on police who spotted him following a report of a break-in at a Seekonk business at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the district attorney’s office said.

The suspect left the area of the break-in on foot but was later spotted leaving the parking lot of another business driving a black car. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, lost control of the car, struck a curb and rolled the vehicle onto its passenger side off the roadway, prosecutors said.

Two officers arrived at the crash scene in their cruisers. The suspect opened fire and officers returned fire, prosecutors said.

After the exchange of gunfire, officers took up a defensive position and summoned a police tactical team. The tactical team determined the suspect was dead.

Emergency responders made access to the suspect’s vehicle by cutting open the roof.

The names of the police officers involved were not made public.

