MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old has died after being pulled from Houghton’s Pond in Milton, officials said.

State troopers from the Milton barracks were called to the pond just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The search for Kayron G. Costa, of Quincy, was conducted by the state police Underwater Recovery Team and Marine Unit and other area fire department assets. He was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and MSP H-Troop Detectives.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)