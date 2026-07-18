TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol District Attorney’s Office has identified the 26-year-old woman who was killed in a crash in Taunton late Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 266 County St. around 11:15 p.m. found a 2001 Honda Accord with heavy driver’s side damage against a telephone pole, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

The driver, Selina Mendez, of Taunton, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with what were considered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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