DA investigating after man dies while being taken into police custody in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died while being taken into custody after police reported to a disturbance in Cohasset, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to Church Street around 10 p.m. where a woman was taken to a local hospital for undisclosed injuries.

In the process of taking a man, whose name has not been released, into custody, he passed away, the DA’s office said.

The cause and manner of his death are under investigation.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit are investigating the incident.

No additional information was released.

