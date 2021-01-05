DA investigating after police fatally shoot man brandishing knife in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after officers fatally shot a man who had allegedly been waving a knife in a candy store in Newton on Tuesday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 1:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery at Indulge! on Lincoln Street in Newton Highlands found a 28-year-old man who lives above the candy shop brandishing a knife and followed him up into that apartment, according to District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Local and state police officers then used a beanbag shotgun and a taser to try to subdue the man but were unable to do so, Ryan said, and two Newton officers shot the suspect.

He was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

“This is a tragedy and we feel this loss of life deeply. My heart goes out to everyone who was touched by what happened in the heart of Newton this afternoon, including the family of the young man who died,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in a statement.

No police officers were injured in the incident. Two were taken to a hospital for stress.

The owner of the candy shop was also unharmed.

Indulge! has been a landmark in the community for decades.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Newton police with the investigation.

