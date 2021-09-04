BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot at a party in Brockton early Saturday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Brockton police notified Massachusetts state troopers of a fatal shooting at 40 Sprague Street around 1:39 a.m. and investigation commenced. Upon arrival, troopers found a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses say a large crowd was present at the residence for a party, according to the DA’s office.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)