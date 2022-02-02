McDONOUGH, Ga. (WHDH) — A Georgia man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing two women and having sex with one of the victim’s dead bodies, officials said.

Dennis Lane, 42, of Stockbridge, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Henry County Superior Court two two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, and concealing the death of another, as well as one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, necrophilia, and tampering with evidence, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Brian J. Amero sentenced Lane to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Lane, you forfeited your right to live in a civilized society,” Amero told the defendant following the guilty plea.

On July 8, 2021, Lane shot and killed Mirsha Victor, 23, inside his Stockbridge townhome and then had sex with her dead body before disposing of it, officials said. Victor had reportedly worked with Lane.

He also killed 19-year-old Conteshia McCoy between Feb. 12, 2021, and April 3, 2021, officials added. He reportedly concealed her death.

“The crimes committed by this individual were heartless and vile. I am unable to comprehend this level of depravity and wickedness,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “Despite the horror that this defendant brought to these innocent women, their families and this community, I am pleased that he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. I am thankful for the hard work of our team at the Henry County District Attorney’s Office and everyone who contributed to securing this guilty plea.”

Charges remain pending against Lane’s two co-defendants Cleounsee Fisher, 41, and Ronisha Preckwinkle, 40. Both are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in relation to Victor’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)