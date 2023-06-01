SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 48-year-old woman from Somerville has been charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over 60 after police found the body of her mother over the weekend.

In a joint statement, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Somerville Chief of Police said that April Monroe was facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on her mother, Gail Gasperini, 73, who was found dead in Monroe’s Summer Street apartment on Sunday, May 28.

Authorities said Gasperini had reported missing by her husband that evening, telling police that she had gone out to visit her daughter but never returned.

Somerville police officers went on to respond to Monroe’s apartment, where the deceased victim was found.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner accepted the case and, during an autopsy conducted the following day, observed injuries to the body consistent with an assault,” the joint statement read. “Based on the subsequent investigation, the defendant was charged with allegedly causing those injuries.”

Officials said a ruling on the cause and manner of death has not yet been made, noting that additional charges against Monroe were possible as an investigation into Gasperini’s death continues.

Monroe was slated to be arraigned in Somerville District Court sometime on Thursday.

