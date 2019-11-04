DA: Suspect in deadly Hyannis shooting nabbed in Mississippi

(WHDH) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Hyannis last month was arrested Friday in Mississippi, officials said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested William Hayes, 38, of Falmouth, at a relative’s house in Yazoo about 3 p.m., according to a joint statement issued by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend.

Hayes was arrested on a murder warrant stemming from the Oct. 17 shooting death of Darrell A. Russ, 33, of Hyannis, who was fatally shot around 1 p.m. in the area of 362 Yarmouth Road, according to O’Keefe’s Office.

It’s unclear when Hayes will be extradited to Massachusetts to face charges.

