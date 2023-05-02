DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy from Danvers is gearing up to help fight hunger as he takes part in Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger.

Reece Leshin is using his Bar Mitzvah project to help raise thousands of dollars for people in need.

He recently spoke about his efforts in an interview with 7NEWS.

“I hope it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Leshin said.

“I think it’s a nice thing to do because a lot of people can’t afford food,” he continued.

Leshin’s team “TBA 23” is made up of friends and members of the Temple B’Nai Abraham in Beverly.

Their initial goal was to raise $1,800 because the number 18 represents life in the Jewish tradition. But Leshin has already surpassed that goal.

“He put together a little speech for the congregation to solicit fundraising and funds for it,” said Leshin’s father Robert. “It was a really fun project for him.”

Philanthropy is nothing new for the Leshin family.

Robert recently received recognition from Project Bread for helping students with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, he’s watching his son give back.

“I would like to see if my temple would let me do it next year because this was a lot of fun,” Reece Leshin said.

Project Bread’s 55th Annual Walk for Hunger is scheduled for Sunday.

7NEWS is a proud sponsor of the event, which aims to raise $1 million.

