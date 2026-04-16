BOSTON (WHDH) - A new way for travelers to get to and from Logan Airport. Shared shuttles through Uber and Lyft will launch this week.

MassPort said the vans carry about 10 to 15 people and let passengers book individual seats.

Some travelers say sharing a ride comes with tradeoffs.

“I don’t mind, as long as it takes me to my location,” Rima Saharia. “Maybe it’s safer. That’s the only way, probbaly I would take the shuttle. But if it’s going to take so long, I might consider taking my own private ride.”

Others say they’re still trying to figure it out.

“I’m not quite sure what time it’s gonna come, I don’t know,” Tom Isaka said.

The shuttles run on fixed routes and schedules. Uber will run every 30 minutes, serving Boston and Cambridge, and Lyft will run every hour with two stops in Somerville and a stop at Lechmere in Cambridge.

As an incentive, MassPort said passengers using the shuttles also get a “ticket to skip,” allowing them to move ahead in the TSA line.

Some travelers say it’s not just about saving time, but also money.

Shuttle rides could cost half as much as a typical solo trip.

“Definitely cheaper, way cheaper,” Jennifer Jones said.

For others, it could make the whole airport experience easier.

“I fly out a couple times a year for work trips specifically, so not having to treck across to find the other lot, I think it’s gonna be really convenient and probably save a lot of time and frustration for people,” Lisa Holman said.

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