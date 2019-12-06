Danvers brothers donate tree from family’s lawn to the town for Christmas

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Christmas tree in Danvers has a special connection to the community after two brothers donated the tree from their family’s front lawn to the town after it started leaning on nearby wires.

For almost 40 years a Colonial Spruce stood in the Toomey family’s front yard.

“You know that’s pretty wild that they were actually able to use it,” Richard said, “My mother always wanted real trees and George came up with the idea of getting a real tree with a rootball.”

When the tree reached 35 feet tall it became a concern leaning on nearby wires, so Richard and George Toomey has an idea to donate it to the town they grew up in and bring joy to others like it brought them.

“That was a nice feeling to tell people what the Toomey’s did for Christmas,” George said.

This week the town came by and took the tree down, a bittersweet day for Richard and George’s mother who loved the tree.

“It was weird, right away it’s like, the tree is gone,” Richard said.

For this family treasure to bring an entire town together is what holiday spirit and the Toomey’s are all about.

“It started as a Christmas tree, and it’s gonna finish its life as a Christmas tree, perfect ending,” Richard said.

The annual holiday tree lighting in Danvers in on Saturday and the Toomey family will be there.

Richard is going to suggest that George flips the switch to turn the lights on because it was his idea to get the tree all those years ago.

