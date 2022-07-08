DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - After the low flow of the Ipswich River and a lack of rainfall prompted the town of Danvers to institute a water-ban, residents are starting to feel the effects.

According to Chris Maskell, his lawn has seen better days.

“It’s pretty bad in our front and back yard almost blackish brownish,” said the Danvers resident.

As of right now, residents can only water their properties with hand held hoses and watering cans between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. and no sprinklers or irrigation systems can be used. Residents are also prohibited from washing their cars or filling their swimming pools.

“I mean it hasn’t been this bad,” said Maskell. “I mean it’s been worst in previous years this has been most recent recollection yeah is been pretty bad.”

The Sun N Air Golf Center in Danvers has resorted to trucking in water to keep their fairways green.

“Hand watering helps conserve the water,” said a spokesperson from the Golf Center. “It’s a little bit more labor intensive and time consuming so they water when they really need to.”

Danvers officials have said there is no timetable for when the ban might be lifted and the decision is based on the amount of rainfall in the area.

