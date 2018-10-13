Dartmouth College reports about 50 cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease

HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Dartmouth College is reporting they have seen about 50 cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease over the last few weeks.

College officials say they have been in contact with state health officials.

They are actively working to disinfect common and public spaces on campus.

The best prevention method is frequent handwashing and avoiding people who are infected.

