DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth Police are asking the public for help to find a man who injured a Cumberland Farms clerk while he was robbing the store.

At 1:59 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at Cumberland Farms at 540 Dartmouth Street.

The clerk told officials the suspect reached over the counter and stole money from within the register. The suspect then fled the store with the money and was last seen running towards New Bedford.

The clerk described the suspect as a Black male in his 30s or 40s with a thin build, wearing black jeans, a white t-shirt and a black hat.

Officials said the clerk, who attempted to block the man from reaching into the register, was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a hand injury.

Dartmouth Police detectives are currently in the process of reviewing the video of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Dartmouth Police Department Investigative Services Unit at 508-910-1775.

Individuals can also submit anonymous tips to the Dartmouth Police Department by using the tip411 alert system. To do so, simply open a text message and enter 847411 (tip411) in the “To” field. In the body of the text, enter DartmouthPD, type a space and then add your tip.

