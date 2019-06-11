David Ortiz’s wife says he’s ‘stable, awake, and resting comfortably’ at MGH after 2nd surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox legend David Ortiz underwent a second successful surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital overnight and is “stable, awake, and resting comfortably,” according to a statement issued by the team on behalf of his wife.

The statement, issued on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz, said, “He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days.”

The statement continued,” On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital.”

She also thanked fans for “the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time.”

Ortiz was flown back to Boston on Monday, a day after authorities said the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz had been in stable condition in intensive care at a Santo Domingo hospital after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, according to his spokesman, Leo Lopez. He said Ortiz’s liver was also damaged in the shooting Sunday night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)