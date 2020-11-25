Day before Thanksgiving expected to be busy time for travel despite health expert warnings

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The day before Thanksgiving is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year despite health experts urging the public to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend but many others are taking to the road to get to their holiday destinations.

“I’m going to Ohio to work remotely for the next month or so,” traveler David Roddy said. “No point in staying away from my family if I don’t have to.”

Others are opting for a shorter trip.

“That may be because it’s much easier to make a shorter trip where you don’t have to stop for gas, food, a rest area,” AAA Representative Mary Maguire said. “We are seeing a lot of people opting to drive rather than fly because they feel they have more control in the environment in their vehicle.”

Travelers say they chose to drive in order to avoid any exposure from large crowds or confined spaces at the airport or train stations.

“Just being by myself, not having to be exposed, not having to go through the train stations and all the different stops feels better for me,” Northeastern University student Matt O’Donnell said.

He added that he got tested before driving home to see his family.

“That’s kinda following school guidelines and state guidelines, so I feel somewhat comfortable trying to bring some sense of normalcy back to the holiday,” O’Donnell continued.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel or spend the holiday with people outside their household.

