DCF investigating after child found wandering alone in Milton

Cunningham Elementary in Milton is at the center of an investigation by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) after a 9-year-old boy walked away from school alone last week.

Rahimah Ahmad said her son was supposed to take the school bus home last Wednesday when school let out early.

“He wasn’t on the bus,” she said. “So I let the bus driver go and called up the school because I thought maybe he just accidentally went to after-school, and I drove up there and he wasn’t there.”

Ahmad said her little boy was wandering through East Milton Square to Granite Avenue, walking more than a mile alone in terrible weather. He made it to Presidents Golf Course before flagging down an MBTA bus driver for help.

“He saw a bus, an MBTA bus,” Ahmad said, “and the bus driver, knowing that he was too young to be out there alone, helped him on the bus and drove to the station and called the police.”

Milton Police said the school called about a missing child just before 1 p.m. that afternoon. DCF is now investigating how this incident happened.

For Ahmad, it’s what could have happened.

“Someone could have just grabbed him and got on the highway and been gone,” she said. “So that was utterly terrifying.”

Her son is safe now, but she has some serious questions for the school district.

“It hasn’t been resolved,” she said.

Ahmad said she has confidence in the school’s principal and just wants some answers.

Milton Public Schools released a statement Thursday, saying:

Student safety is the highest priority for the Milton Public Schools. We are conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with outside agencies who are involved in this matter. We are also reviewing school dismissal procedures to ensure continued student safety.

