GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office confirmed Wednesday that the death of a woman in a Goffstown residence on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.

Police and firefighters first responded to the area shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook near 3 p.m., the Goffstown Police Department said police activity near Joffre Street prompted a lockdown at the nearby Bartlett Elementary School.

Police said the police activity was “under control” as of 3 p.m. and the lockdown had ended.

“There is no longer a threat to the public,” police said. “We will be in the area for an extended amount of time.”

The AG’s office in its statement near 4:15 p.m. also said officers determined there was no threat to the general public.

Neighbors said an older couple lived in the home that was taped off, adding that they had an adult son who would come and go from time to time.

“We know them, so it’s hard to process,” area resident Michelle Toto said Tuesday.

Toto said the area is “a great area.”

“I know people say that all the time,” she said. “But, I seriously never in a million years would have thought something like that would happen.”

