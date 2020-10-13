Dedham family outraged after rock thrown from overpass smashes into car

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after at least one car was smashed with a rock hurled from an overpass as a terrified family drove through Plymouth over the weekend.

Elena Biffi said she was driving home to Dedham on Route 3 with her mother and 6-year-old daughter around 8 p.m. Saturday when the rock crashed into her windshield.

“There was glass everywhere on the seat,” Biffi recalled. “I’m realizing I’m covered in glass.”

State police are investigating, and according to dispatch recordings two other motorists reported being struck by rocks.

Elena Biffi’s husband Alex said he was outraged by the incident.

“I have a hard time thinking about what kind of thought process went into throwing a rock at a car going 50, 60 mph and possibly killing everyone,” Alex Biffi said.

Elena Biffi said she hopes whoever is responsible stops their dangerous actions.

“Games like that can really cause devastating and fatal effects on people who are just regular people,” she said.

The family says they’re relieved no one was seriously hurt.

