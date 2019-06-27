Deer causes ruckus after smashing into Pembroke paint store

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer caused a big commotion at a Pembroke paint store Wednesday.

The buck was spotted running down a strip mall sidewalk on Church Street before it went crashing through a Sherwin Williams storefront window.

Two men leaping into action grabbed a blanket and pinned the deer to the ground before taking it out of the store and releasing it into some nearby woods.

“I looked out and I saw it,” Kyle Fahy, who witnessed the incident said. “It was just kind of jumping around in the store and everyone was trying to you know, sort of control it and not let it get out and run into the street.”

The deer suffered some serious injuries as a result of the incident.

‘Well, you just feel bad for the animal because you know the animal is just scared,” Rachel Latta said after she saw the deer smash through the glass.

Police say the deer is expected to be ok.

