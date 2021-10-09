BOSTON (WHDH) - Indigenous people and allied marched through the streets of Boston to demand larger recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day on Saturday.

Marchers are urging officials to observe the day as a statewide holiday that takes the place of Columbus Day.

The city of Boston has recognized Indigenous Peoples Day but fewer than a dozen states have declared it a paid state holiday.

