NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Lieutenant governor candidate Shawn Oliver’s decision to suspend his campaign following his arrest in connection with a suspected drunken driving crash in New Bedford means he is going to stop campaigning and speaking to the press.

But his name will remain on the ballot next to Mike Minogue’s for the Republican ticket. Healey and Driscoll will remain for the Democrats and James and Kittredge will be on the ballot as independents.

Early voting is underway and ballots have been printed.

Some voters in Massachusetts have already cast their ballots.

The deadline to withdraw from the race has passed. That deadline was in September, after the primary.

Sources tell 7NEWS Oliver could still win the election and as lieutenant governor, his duties would include serving on the governor’s council and stepping in as governor if the governor is unable to serve.

Officials say they haven’t seen this kind of situation so close to an election but there have been cases where the office has remained vacant.

In a statement, Massachusetts GOP Chair Amy Carnevale said, “Lives were put at risk and that is never acceptable. We now stand to assist Shawn in getting any help he needs to ensure he never puts himself or others in harm’s way again. We also recognize that Shawn Oliver is holding himself accountable for his actions and facing the consequences of this situation.”

The Healey and James campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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