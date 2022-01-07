GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prep school hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being run into by another player during a game, police said.

The accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.

Teddy Balkind, a 10th grader from St. Luke’s, fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, colliding with the downed Balkind, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said Friday.

According to a statement released by Brunswick officials, Balkind’s neck was accidentally cut by the other player’s skate.

Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died, Zuccerella said.

“Yesterday we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families,” St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis wrote in an official statement. “St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community.”

Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip said he had reached out to officials at St. Luke’s and the boy’s family to offer support.

