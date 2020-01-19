‘Devastating’: 2-year-old Whitman girl remembered at candlelight vigil

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Whitman community members gathered with heavy hearts at a candlelight community vigil Sunday to remember a 2-year-old child whose mother is charged in her death.

The vigil was held at a dance studio attended by Lyric Farrell, who died in December after being brought to the hospital with a “non-accidental traumatic head injury.” Her mother, Shaniqua Leonard, has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child.

The state Department of Children and Families took custody of Leonard’s children in 2017, but she got them back last month. Jackie Freestone, a teacher at the dance studio, said there was a noticeable change in Lyric then, and she wished she and other instructors could have done more.

“It’s really devastating for us who were with her every day,” Freestone said. “She loved to dance and she loved music. I feel badly we couldn’t help her more than we were able to.”

