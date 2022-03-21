NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwell community members are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old high school student who died in a car crash in Marshfield early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Forest Street around 12:45 a.m. found three teenagers trapped inside the vehicle, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Nicholas Wanderley, of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car and another passenger, both 16, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a preliminarily investigation indicated that the vehicle was traveling south on Forest Street when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree.

Wanderly played soccer, football, and basketball at Norwell High School, according to Norwell Superintendent Matthew A. Keegan. He was also a drummer in the school jazz band.

“He participated a lot at the school and clearly had a lot of friends,” Keegan said. “We spend all our time educating and building a community and preparing people for their future, so any time we lose a student it’s a devastating loss for our community.”

Grief counselors will be made available this week for students and staff.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)