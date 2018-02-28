Developers propose gondola from South Station to Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) — Developers have proposed building a gondola system to bring people to Boston’s Seaport and ease traffic congestion.

The gondola would run from South Station to the Seaport and would operate like the ones in Portland, Oregon and Roosevelt Island in New York City.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is looking at the concept but said it is in the “very early stages.”

“It’s an interesting idea. We’re looking at it now and I think there’s a lot of questions we would have to answer,” said Walsh.

There are no formal plans that have been submitted to the city or state. Walsh said they will be doing a study of traffic in South Boston and that will be part of it.

