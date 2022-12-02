HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army is “ringing” in the holiday season after receiving a generous donation in a donation kettle outside the Price Chopper in Hopkinton.

A volunteer found the ring while sorting through donations after emptying one of the kettles, according to Milford Corps. Salvation Army Capt. Kevin Polito.

A volunteer took it to a nearby jeweler to have it appraised and found out the ring was worth more than $1,000.

It’s not the first time a ring was dropped in a kettle this time of year.

“When we get generous donations like this it certainly helps our overall effort, so we really appreciate whoever the person was who deposited this ring in the kettle.”

