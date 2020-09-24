(WHDH) — A 15-day-old calf who was born with her back legs fused together is getting a chance to walk thanks to the help of a mobility company based out of New Hampshire.

Walkin’ Pets built Ruby Sue, who was rescued by Safe in Austin Rescue, a custom wheelchair that she will be able to grow into as she gets bigger.

With the help of the wheelchair, Ruby Sue is able to stand on her own and exercise to strengthen her front legs so she can walk.

Safe in Austin Rescue is home to more than 120 animals that are disabled, injured or suffering from severe abuse or neglect.

