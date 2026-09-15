DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Disgraced former State Trooper Michael Proctor pleaded the fifth during a court hearing in Dedham on Monday.

An attorney for a man named Myles King, Rosemary Scapicchio, is attempting to get the charges against her client dropped; he is charged with killing a man in Milton in 2021.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the case; his racist, sexist, and homophobic text messages were revealed in the Karen Read trials.

King’s attorney said those phone records may reveal a bias against King and is frustrated that Proctor won’t testify.

“It doesn’t give us the opportunity to ask him questions about each email he sent, each photo he sent, each voicemail he left, and we wanted to get that in the record cause we think it’s important for the judge to understand and for the public to hear and see,” Scapicchio said.

In a new court filing, prosecutors acknowledged Proctor’s troubling messages, but said they have nothing to do with the case against King.

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