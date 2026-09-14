DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Disgraced former State Trooper Michael Proctor will be the focus of a court hearing in Dedham on Monday.

The attorney for Myles King is trying to get a murder charge dropped for his client, who is charged with killing a man in Milton in 2021.

Proctor investigated the case.

His racist, sexist, and homophobic text messages were revealed in the Karen Read trials.

King’s attorney said Proctor’s phone records may reveal a bias against King.

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