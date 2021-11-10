QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A video containing racist hate speech led to a fight between two students at Quincy High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to school officials.

“The video was created outside of school over a year ago but recently shared between students on social media,” Superintendent of Schools Kevin W. Mulvey said in a letter to school community.

After the video surfaced, the students engaged in a physical altercation at the end of the school day, Mulvey explained.

“Today’s altercation is the result of students’ ability to communicate impulsively and without the maturity to understand the consequences of their actions,” Mulvey added. The altercation was witnessed by many students and staff and is extremely disturbing to the entire school community.”

Mulvey noted that Quincy Public Schools engaged Walker Therapeutic to meet with high school students on Wednesday to discuss the impacts that racism and hate speech have on culture and climate.

There will be a virtual opportunity for all parents and guardians to participate in a community forum in collaboration with Walker Therapeutic on Friday at 3:00 p.m. An in-person forum will be held at the school on Monday at 5 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)