Police have launched an investigation after an 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Falmouth on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported car vs. pedestrian crash in the area of 201 Grand Ave. in Falmouth Heights found an elderly man suffering from fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The man was walking on the sidewalk with three other people when the speeding vehicle traveled onto the sidewalk and struck the man from behind, according to Falmouth police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrians were not injured.

The driver did not stop at the scene of the crash and the vehicle continued east on Grand Avenue and onto Menauhant Road.

The vehicle is believed to be a red sedan that is low to the ground, police said. It has heavy windshield damage and likely serious front-end damage.

A small memorial now sits at the sight of the crash. The flowers that adorn the utility pole were placed there by Andy and Denise Bennett who heard the crash and rushed out to help.

“I got woken out of a sound sleep to screaming,” Andy said. “Two of us came out and tried to comfort him.”

“What I would say to that driver who took off is, ‘Look into your heart. You have to live with this for the rest of your life. Listen to your conscience and do the right thing and come forward,” Denise said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

