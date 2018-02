Top doctors are recommending new screening tests for teenagers.

The American Academy of Pediatrics announced new guidelines for pediatricians to screen all children 12 years and older for depression.

It comes after new research suggests one in five teens are clinically depressed and depression in two of three teens goes undiagnosed.

