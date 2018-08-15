Dog found near death on road in Milton recovering after emergency surgery

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog that was found near death on the side of Route 28 in Milford by a couple that was passing by is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery and will soon be available for adoption, officials said.

The couple transported the dog, named Twix, to Angell Animal Medical Center on Saturday. At first, it was unclear if Twix would pull through due to dehydration and severe fluid buildup but doctors found a corncob obstructing her small intestine and were able to operate.

Twix responded remarkably well to the surgery after doctors removed a portion of her intestine, according to the Milton Animal League.

“Dr. Bartling is amazed at how quickly she is recovering after surgery. The culprit was a corn cob that had totally blocked her small intestine,” the league said in a post on Facebook.

Twix was said to be almost immediately seeking out food after her surgery. She was discharged Wednesday morning but won’t be available for adoption for at least a few weeks.

The cost of surgery was estimated to be about $6,000. Thousands of dollars in donations have been raised since Saturday.

The shelter will begin accepting adoption applications at a later date.

