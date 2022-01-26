BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston received a transport of dogs this past week that had been removed from an area in Kentucky devastated by a series of tornadoes.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had responded to Ky. to assist shelters in relocating dogs and cats in order to free up spaces for owned animals impacted by the tornadoes.

The dogs that the ARL recently got have been receiving care from the ASPCA since late December.

“The ASPCA has done a tremendous job in its disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, and ARL is happy to be able to lend a hand in the effort by taking in these wonderful dogs and finding them loving homes here in Massachusetts,” stated ARL President and CEO Dr. Edward Schettino.

The dogs have received thorough veterinary exams, are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped, and are now ready to find their new families, the ARL said.

Those interested in adopting can find out more information here.

