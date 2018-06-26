Dorchester man indicted in ‘senseless’ shooting that killed 2, wounded 4-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been indicted for killing two people and wounding a 4-year-old boy while firing into a crowd in Jamaica Plain in May, authorities said.

Wilvin Guity-Beckels, 28, was indicted Tuesday by a Suffolk County grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and single counts of armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the May 4 shooting on Centre Street that killed 23-year-old Christopher Joyce and 58-year-old Clayborn Blair, Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said in a statement.

“This act of senseless violence claimed a young man with his life ahead of him and a grandfather with everything to live for,” Conley said in a statement. “It could very easily have killed an utterly innocent child. There is no excuse, no possible reason, for conduct like this or the availability of firearms that make it possible.”

Guity-Beckels has been held without bail since his arraignment on two counts of murder in Roxbury Municipal Court on May 14, two days after his arrest by Boston police.

Prosecutors say Guity-Beckels was seated in the rear passenger’s seat of a vehicle that arrived in the area of Chestnut Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. on May 4. He exited the vehicle and walked into the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments complex, where he opened fire on a group of people standing in an outdoor park.

Joyce and Blair, who were among approximately 15 people standing in the park, were fatally struck in the spray of gunfire. Boston Police homicide detectives and Suffolk prosecutors later received information that a bullet had also grazed a 4-year-old boy; he was not seriously injured and received treatment for a graze wound to his ear at an area health center.

