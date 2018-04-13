Dozens displaced after fire breaks out at Amesbury nursing home

AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - Dozens of residents at a nursing home in Amesbury were displaced Friday morning by a blaze that broke out at the facility, officials said.

The Amesbury Fire Department responding around 9:40 a.m. to 22 Maple St. found smoke on the first floor of the east side of the building. A box alarm was struck, prompting a response from 10 area fire departments.

More than 100 residents were moved to the west side of the building, which is separated from the east side by a firewall and fire doors.

Crews struck a third alarm and multiple ambulances were called to the scene as a precaution, and nearby hospitals were ordered to standby.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that a fan connected to the HVAC system on the first floor malfunctioned and began to burn insulation. The fire was extinguished and the building did not suffer any structural damage.

“This was a smooth, well-coordinated response that would not have been possible without the highly cooperative effort by numerous departments and agencies,” Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush said.

The fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)