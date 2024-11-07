PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast moving flames tore threw a building in Peabody early Thursday, displacing 40 people.

Firefighters responded to the 3-story building just after midnight, with the majority of damage to the rear of the structure.

The building contains 6 family units, all 40 residents have been accounted for, though some said they were still searching for their pets.

Most of the floors and ceilings collapsed.

No firefighters were reported injured.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

