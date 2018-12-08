Dozens of families build beds for the first annual ‘A Bed for Every Child’ event in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of families in Lynn came together to build beds for children in need on Saturday.

The Slick Degrees Foundation hosted the first annual “A Bed for Every Child” event, which gives kids their very own bed.

“We have 40 families from all across helping us to build beds for kids for Christmas,” one volunteer said. “Not only build the bed, but to get a mattress, a brand new mattress, linens, and the money to be able to deliver directly to the child in need,”

The organization gives away about 200 beds a month to kids in need.

“When you think of children living in poverty, you don’t think about them not having a bed,” another volunteer said. “We work really hard every day to make sure every kid in Massachusetts has a bed.”

Each family donated $250 to make the beds.

