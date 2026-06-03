UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health is evaluating conditions at Uxbridge High School after multiple female teachers there have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a letter sent to families and staff this week, Uxbridge Public Schools Superintendent David Ljungberg wrote in part, “…over the past few years, several female teachers have been diagnosed with breast cancer or precancerous conditions. Out of an abundance of caution, we are looking into any environmental factors at the school that may be a factor in their diagnoses.”

The School District and the Department of Public Health are examining a school building, testing its water and air quality, and electrical and mechanical systems. The school’s ground are located alongside high voltage power lines, and near the Blackstone Water Treatment Plant.

Dr. Salvataore Nardello, Medical Director at Tufts Breast Health Center, said 20-percent of breast cancers have genetic connections, and that tying the environment to health conditions is more unusual.

“It’s tough to link any of the chemical components to the diagnosis of breast cancer. Most of the time, this is something that is sporadic,” Nardello said. “Teachers work really hard, and some of the things that can increase ones risk factors are not exercising on a regular basis, having stressful jobs, having an elevated BMI.”

The union representing the teachers said it is working to assist in the investigation, writing in a statement, “The Uxbridge Teachers Association applauds the efforts…The district has kept the staff informed throughout the process and has supported the educators through their medical treatments.”

Ljungberg said there is no immediate danger at the school, and they will continue to use the building under investigation as usual.

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