Dracut police release surveillance video of break-in suspect

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dracut police are looking to identify a man they say broke into a sports entertainment business last month.

The department released surveillance video Friday of a suspect walking around Breakaway Sports on Lakeview Avenue on Aug. 27.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who may have information about the incident is asked to call Dracut police Det. Williams at 978-957-2123 ext. 1280.

The Dracut Police Department is attempting to identify the individual in the below video. Contact Detective Williams with any information. (978) 957-2123 Ext. 1280 pic.twitter.com/N5WE1tuKLO — Mike Williams (@mwilliamsb80) September 5, 2018

